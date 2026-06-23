USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon next week as a singles player, a development that would have seemed highly unlikely even by the standards of modern sports comebacks.

Williams is 44 years old and has not played a singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open. The gap between appearances will be nearly four years by the time she steps onto the court at the All England Club.

Why Wimbledon?

The answer may have less to do with nostalgia than with the way Williams’ game evolved over the final years of her career and the unique demands of grass-court tennis.