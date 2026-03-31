Every March at this time the same thing happens during the men’s basketball tournament. A few teams become “the favorites” and everything else gets pushed into the background. The odds tighten at the top, the board flattens at the bottom and it starts to feel like the tournament is a two- or three-team race.

This year, the market is doing exactly that. The problem is, the underlying team metrics aren’t.

Right now, the betting market is telling a very simple story. Michigan (+150, wager $100 to win $150) and Arizona (+180) are being priced as the clear favorites. Illinois (+450) and Connecticut (+650) are a step behind. In probability terms, that means roughly three-quarters of the title equity is concentrated in Michigan and Arizona. The rest of the field is fighting over what’s left.

That story is defensible and it’s also probably wrong because when you look at how good these teams actually are, not just how they’re being priced, the gap at the top starts to disappear.