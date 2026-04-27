If you’ve read my earlier pieces — “NFL win totals look sharp but here’s where they break” and “The biggest mistakes bettors make with NFL win totals — and why it costs them money” — you already know the NFL win total market isn’t about picking a side, it’s about pricing a range of outcomes and how small differences in probability can make a big difference in value.

The NFL draft adds a new layer to that and on the surface it looks like everything has been accounted for.

It hasn’t.

I’ve translated the current market into probabilities and compared them to my projections. For example, in an earlier post, I explained how the Cleveland Browns have a 63 percent chance to go under 6½ wins. That translates to a fair price of -170 (you’d need to risk $170 to win $100).

DraftKings is offering that same bet at -140, meaning you’re paying less than you should for the same outcome. That gap is the edge and in this case the edge is about five percent. For context, Pinnacle, one of the sharpest sportsbooks, lists the under at -194. After removing the bookmaker’s margin that works out to about -174, which is very close to my number.

When your number and a sharp book agree, and the public book is cheaper, that’s usually a bet worth taking.

Here are a few more opportunities worth investigating before they disappear. Remember, the prices listed here are just snapshots. Always check multiple sportsbooks before placing a bet, even small differences in price can turn a good bet into a bad one, or vice versa.