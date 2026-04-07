Every April, the same idea takes hold: This year’s Masters is wide open.

You scroll the odds board, land on a name at 50-1 or 60-1 and start building a case. Maybe it’s a young player trending in the right direction. Maybe it’s someone who just needs a clean week. Maybe it’s a profile that “fits Augusta” if everything breaks right.

The problem is that this thinking has almost nothing to do with how the Masters actually works.

Over the past decade, the Masters has been one of the most predictable tournaments on the calendar in terms of who can actually win. It does not reward randomness and it does not produce surprise winners at the rate people assume.

It rewards a very specific type of player. Once you understand that, the betting board looks completely different.