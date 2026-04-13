Most bettors think the Kentucky Derby becomes easier to handicap once the prep races are over. It makes sense. The field looks more defined and the betting board starts to settle into a familiar shape.

Where bettors go wrong is what they do next.

They assume that identifying the best horses is the same as finding an edge. It isn’t. In a 20-horse race, even the favorite loses far more often than he wins. Once you move beyond the top of the board, the remaining horses are not interchangeable. Some can win on their own. Others need the race to unfold a certain way. That difference doesn’t just affect who wins. It affects how the race fills out behind them.

The Kentucky Derby isn’t just a test of ability. It’s a test of how that ability holds up when the race gets crowded, the pace gets uncomfortable and the trip stops going to plan.