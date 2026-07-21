Just one year after Cal Raleigh produced arguably the greatest offensive season ever by a catcher — 60 home runs, an OPS over 1.000 and an MVP runner-up finish — the Seattle Mariners’ franchise cornerstone has become one of baseball’s least productive regulars. His batting average has fallen below .200, his power has disappeared and his quality of contact has cratered.

Cal Raleigh's Statcast percentile rankings in 2025 and 2026 illustrate one of the sharpest year-to-year offensive declines in baseball.

The obvious explanations only go so far. Raleigh battled an oblique injury, and the World Baseball Classic disrupted his spring. Both probably contributed, yet neither fully explains why one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters suddenly stopped driving the ball.

The answer is hidden in a change measured in just a few inches.