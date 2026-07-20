Fantasy football drafts always begin with the same question: Which players should we target?

But before debating sleepers, busts and breakout candidates, it helps to understand what the market is already telling us.

Early 2026 average draft position from Fantasy Football Calculator data reveals a clear shift in how fantasy managers are approaching this season. Elite running backs are back at the top of drafts but only if they’re young. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are the first two players off the board, while Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton have already joined the group of franchise fantasy backs.

Wide receiver tells a different story. The elite names remain valuable, but the position is deep enough that managers don’t need to force an early pick. Tight end, meanwhile, has become expensive again. Quarterback hasn’t.

Taken together, the market is sketching out an early blueprint for 2026: prioritize scarce young talent, trust the depth at wide receiver and resist the urge to solve every position in the opening rounds.