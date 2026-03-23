By the Sweet 16, your bracket is less about what you picked and more about what has to happen next. Some of those paths are realistic. Most aren’t.

If you picked a No. 1 seed like Duke or Michigan to win it all, you don’t just need that team to be good. You need them to win four more games. If you have a lower seed in your Final Four, you don’t just need one upset. You need them to keep winning, often against better teams, multiple times.

Every bracket still alive is sitting on some version of that path. Some are simple and rely on outcomes that are likely to happen anyway. Others depend on a very specific chain of results. The difference between those two is what determines whether your bracket is actually competitive or just looks that way.

Most brackets fall into one of three buckets.

Chalk-dependent brackets are built around favorites. The top seeds are still alive, your champion is intact, and the path mostly requires the best teams to keep winning. That sounds safe, but it also means a lot of other brackets are on the same path. If things go according to expectation, you’re not separating from anyone.

Selectively contrarian brackets have one or two teams that create leverage — maybe a non-No. 1 seed in the Final Four or a slightly unexpected champion. These brackets don’t need chaos everywhere. They need specific outcomes. If those hit, they gain ground quickly. If they don’t, there’s not much margin for error.

Chaos-dependent brackets are already in a difficult spot. Their champion is gone or multiple key teams are out. At that point, the only way back is through a series of unlikely results. You’re no longer relying on one or two breaks. You need several, often in sequence.

The key difference isn’t how many teams you got right, it’s how many things you still need to go right.

Here’s what that actually looks like with the teams that are still alive.

A handful of favorites account for most of the remaining Final Four probability. No. 1 Michigan (29 percent), No. 1 Arizona (24 percent) and No. 1 Duke (19 percent) alone make up a large share of the realistic paths. Even No. 2 Houston, at 12 percent, still sits clearly above the rest of the field.

After that, the drop-off is steep.

No. 3 Illinois is around 5 percent. No. 2 Purdue is about 4 percent. Most of the remaining teams are closer to 1 or 2 percent, or effectively out of the realistic range altogether.

That matters because every bracket is built on some combination of these outcomes.

If your path relies on teams in that top tier, you’re leaning on results that are expected to happen a meaningful percentage of the time. If your bracket depends on teams outside that group, you’re asking for outcomes that are far less likely — and often multiple of them.

The difference adds up quickly.

If your bracket needs one of those lower-probability teams to advance, that’s manageable. If it needs two or three, the math starts working against you. Not in a dramatic way, but in small drops in probability that compound with each game. That’s how two brackets that both look “alive” can have very different chances of actually winning.

At this point, your bracket isn’t about picking winners. It’s about how realistic your path is. Some paths are built on outcomes that happen all the time. Others depend on a very specific version of the tournament playing out. And the more specific that version is, the less likely it is to happen.

If you want more breakdowns like this — where the numbers actually matter and how to use them — subscribe below.