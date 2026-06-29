The Washington Wizards have spent much of the past five decades searching for the player who could finally change the trajectory of the franchise.

After finishing with the NBA’s worst record last season, they got another chance Tuesday night, selecting BYU forward AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Every team that wins the lottery hopes it has found the cornerstone of its rebuild and history suggests no draft position offers a better chance.

But just how much more valuable is the first pick?

To find out, I examined every first-round pick since the NBA merger to measure what teams have historically gotten from drafting No. 1 and whether winning the lottery really gives a franchise its best chance to change its future.