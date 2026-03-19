The early rounds of the women’s NCAA tournament usually follow the script more than the men’s event. Top teams win far more often. Over the past 20 years, no team seeded lower than No. 3 has won the title. In that same span on the men’s side, Connecticut captured championships as a No. 7 and a No. 4 seed.

The pattern holds deeper in the bracket, too. No team seeded worse than No. 5 has even reached the women’s championship game, and nearly every Final Four team over the past decade has been a No. 4 seed or better.

Because the later rounds are so predictable, large bracket pools are often decided earlier in the tournament. One strategy is to take a few calculated risks in the opening rounds while still leaning on top seeds to carry your bracket late. In smaller pools, that kind of risk is usually less necessary.

Let’s go region by region and construct the perfect women’s bracket (for winning a March Madness pool). All data from Her Hoop Stats unless specified.