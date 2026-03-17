The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and the top seeds look familiar. Programs like Duke, UConn, Florida and Michigan once again sit near the top of the bracket. Duke has been especially consistent, earning another No. 1 seed and reaching two Final Fours in the past four years. Florida is the defending champion and UConn won the two titles before that. Still, no matter how strong the favorites look, March Madness always delivers surprises.

How many surprises? Probably not as many as we are used to. Last year’s tournament had only eight true upsets — wins by teams seeded three or more spots below their opponent — a reminder that the bracket usually doesn’t descend into complete chaos. The key is knowing which surprises are actually worth picking.

This year’s Perfect Bracket is built with that goal in mind. It leans into picks that offer more value than conventional wisdom suggests, even if that means embracing a little risk. In other words, it’s boom or bust, the kind of bracket designed to win a pool, not finish in the middle of it.

(Because, as Ricky Bobby would say, if you ain’t first, you’re last.)

Never been in a tournament before? Here are 10 steps to winning your March Madness pool. And don’t forget to check out the best first-round upset picks in the NCAA men’s tournament and a smart way to pick your Final Four.

If you’re filling out a women’s bracket, the strategy is different. I broke it down here.