Most bettors treat the NFL Coach of the Year award like a “best coach” honor. They look at the top teams, the biggest names, the coaches they already trust and work from there.

That’s the mistake. This award isn’t about who is best, it’s about who surprised the most.

Every team has a preseason expectation. Some are expected to be contenders, others are expected to be average or worse. The Coach of the Year award almost never goes to the team that simply meets those expectations, even if they’re high. It goes to the coach of the team that far exceeds them.

There’s one number that shows up over and over again in NFL Coach of the Year winners. Once you see it, the betting board looks completely different.