Every NFL season produces a handful of surprise contenders that seem to come out of nowhere. Just as reliably, a few of those teams come crashing back to earth the following year. The challenge isn’t identifying who had a great season—it’s figuring out which records were built on a foundation that is unlikely to hold up. Looking only at last year’s standings can be misleading. Looking underneath them can tell a very different story.

Rather than relying on gut instinct, I started with history. Using every NFL season from 2015 through 2024, I tested which team-level statistics actually predicted a decline in wins the following year. I looked at whether teams won more games than their point differential suggested they should have, how they performed in one-score games, whether turnover margin carried predictive value after accounting for overall team quality and whether fumble recovery rates contained any meaningful signal. Some popular regression indicators held up, others largely disappeared once the data were put to the test.

The results produced a much narrower list than you might expect. A few obvious candidates survived every filter while others with gaudy records turned out to have underlying profiles that were surprisingly sustainable. And a couple of teams that barely finished above .500 showed far more warning signs than several division winners.

Below are the teams that history says are most likely to come back to the pack in 2026 and the data behind each case.