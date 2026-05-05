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Professional bettor Steve Fezzik and former NFL lineman Ross Tucker made a simple point in a recent video that most bettors overlook: The NFL’s look-ahead lines, reportedly coming out next week after the NFL schedueles are announced, are strongest early and weakest late.

That runs counter to how most people bet. Week 1 gets the attention, the time and the money once the look-ahead lines are released for the 2026 season but it’s also where the lines are the most efficient. Every offseason move has been priced in, every projection has been debated and there’s very little left to exploit.

By December, that changes.

Teams drift away from their preseason expectations but the market doesn’t fully keep up. It adjusts, yet stays anchored longer than it should. And by Weeks 17 and 18, you’re no longer betting what teams were supposed to be, you’re betting what they’ve become.

Some teams are pushing for playoff spots or seeding. Others have already locked in their position. And some are effectively done, shifting focus to the future. Those differences show up on the field but they don’t always show up in the line.

Below, I’ll show you exactly how to turn that idea into bets:

How to identify likely “tanking” teams before the market fully adjusts

Which types of contenders actually turn those matchups into blowouts

The specific late-season spots where the market consistently misprices the spread

And how to translate all of that into actionable bets, from spreads to alt lines to team totals

This isn’t about guessing who’s good. It’s about knowing when the market is still pricing September while the teams are playing December.