Futures betting in the NFL isn’t about picking who will win, it’s about identifying where the market has priced outcomes incorrectly — and that usually has less to do with the teams themselves and more to do with how the league is structured heading into the season.

If you’ve read my earlier pieces — “Where NFL win totals are mispriced and how to bet them” and “NFL win totals look sharp but here’s where they break” — the idea should feel familiar.

At first glance, most division markets look reasonable. The favorites are where you’d expect, the long shots are easy to dismiss and the prices feel grounded in last year’s results. But that surface-level logic is exactly where inefficiencies tend to hide. When you step back and look at how teams cluster within divisions — where there’s real separation, where there isn’t and how much of the league is actually competitive — you start to see that not all divisions are being priced the same way, even though they’re being treated that way.

Some divisions have effectively collapsed into two-team races while others are far more balanced than the odds imply. In a few cases, the market is overreacting to how tight things look on paper. In others, it’s not fully accounting for how uneven the underlying landscape really is.

Below, we’ll go division by division and break down where the best and worst bets are right now — not based on who you think will win, but on where the prices don’t line up with reality.

(Also check out “The biggest mistakes bettors make with NFL win totals — and why it costs them money”