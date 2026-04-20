At first glance, betting an NFL win total feels simple.

Every team gets a number — say 8½ wins — and you decide whether they will finish above or below it. If you think a team is good, you take the over. If you think a team is bad, you take the under.

That is exactly why so many bettors get it wrong.

Win totals look like football bets but they are really number bets. The trap is thinking the job is identifying good teams and bad ones. It is not. The job is deciding whether the number, and the price, properly reflect reality.

Here are the most common mistakes.

Mistake No. 1: Not enough line shopping

Line shopping is like booking a hotel. The exact same room on the exact same property might cost $300 on one site and $360 on another. Sports betting works the same way, you’re making the same pick but better odds mean you’re either risking less or getting paid more.

For example, BetRivers was offering the Las Vegas Raiders over 5½ wins at -110 (wager $110 to win $100), a significantly better price than Caesar’s offering for the same wager, -155. At -110, you need to win about 52 percent of the time to break even. At -155, that jumps to 61 percent.

Same opinion. Same bet. Much higher cost.

Sometimes the decision is more complex. You might see over 11½ at +115 (wager $100 to win $115) at one book and over 10½ at -145 at another. Without thinking in probabilities it is impossible to know which is better.

Mistake No. 2: Thinking in yes/no instead of distributions

Most bettors treat a win total like a simple decision: over or under. However, every team has a range of outcomes. There’s a version of the season where things go right and they win 11 or 12 games. There’s a (dark?) timeline where bad luck is at every turn and the team wins just six. The question you should be asking is how often each of those possibilities is expected to occur.

The price is tied to those probabilities. A team might feel like an “over” but if most of its realistic outcomes cluster around eight or nine wins, the difference between 8½ at -110 and 9½ at +120 becomes critical. You’re not just betting on the team, you’re betting on where the distribution sits relative to the number.

A majority of bettors never get to that step. They decide whether they like a team then pick a side. The edge comes from flipping that process: start with the range of outcomes, assign rough probabilities and then compare that to the price.

Mistake No. 3: Ignoring the bias toward overs

Across the league, there are 272 total possible wins in a season yet if you add up the win totals posted by sportsbooks they often come out higher than that.

That is a feature, not a bug.

Bettors, as a group, prefer overs. It’s more comfortable (and satisfying to a fan) to bet on teams to be good than to bet on them to fall short. Sportsbooks account for that by shading prices toward the over.

That doesn’t show up as a dramatic difference on any one team, it shows up across the board as slightly more expensive prices on overs than the underlying probabilities would suggest.

The important part is not that every under is automatically valuable, it’s that overs require a higher standard.

Mistake No. 4: Overreacting to last season

Win totals are forward-looking but most bettors are still anchored to what happened a season ago. A team that won 11 or 12 games looks like an obvious over candidate but how it got there matters more than the record itself.

Did it win many one-score games? Did it benefit from unusually favorable turnovers? Did it stay healthier than almost every other team? Those are the kinds of edges that rarely repeat.

How do you avoid these mistakes?

The edge is not picking better teams, it is pricing the bet better than the market. You do not need a full model to start doing that but you do need a process. Here is a simple one you can use for every win total.