A tweet from baseball researcher Nathaniel Thomas got me thinking this week about how we evaluate hitters (check out his Substack). Most offensive stats look at the final result of a plate appearance, such as hit, walk, strikeout or home run. But baseball is really played pitch by pitch.

Every pitch changes the at-bat. A hitter can fall behind in the count, force the pitcher into trouble or create a mistake before the ball is ever put in play.

Thomas proposed a simple framework that treats certain outcomes as wins for the hitter and others as wins for the pitcher. Balls and balls in play help the hitter, called strikes and whiffs help the pitcher.

So I wanted to see if that idea could become a real metric.

Using a few seasons of Statcast data, I built an early version of what I am calling Pitch Battle Win Rate, or PBWR. The goal is simple: measure how well hitters control the at-bat instead of grading only the final outcome.

The hitters who rate best are exactly the kinds of players you would expect. They avoid bad counts, force pitchers into mistakes and consistently create favorable situations before contact happens.