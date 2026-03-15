Since the men’s tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011, there have been an average of seven upsets per year in the round of 64, or roughly two upsets for each region. (I limit myself to teams seeded No. 10 or lower for this exercise because while a No. 9 seed beating a No. 8 is technically an upset by seeding, it is not a differentiator in bracket contests.)

What’s the best way to spot overlooked teams in a tournament like this? Start with the numbers that actually matter. That means digging into the core pillars of performance, the “Four Factors” identified by statistician Dean Oliver: shooting efficiency (especially from beyond the arc), rebounding, forcing turnovers and earning trips to the foul line.

From there, focus on teams that control the offensive glass and pressure opponents into mistakes because extra possessions often translate directly into extra points, the backbone of an upset bid. Tempo matters, too. Underdogs benefit from grinding games down to fewer possessions, limiting opportunities for a deeper, more talented roster to separate.

Finally, be wary of favorites built primarily on three-point volume. When outside shots stop falling even superior teams can suddenly look vulnerable and that’s when brackets get busted.

With that in mind, here is a first-round upset to target in each region.

Midwest Region

No. 13 Hofstra over No. 4 Alabama

Hofstra’s path to an upset starts with tempo. The Pride play one of the slowest styles in Division I, which could prevent Alabama from turning the game into the fast-paced shootout it prefers. According to Pomeroy, Hofstra takes 19 seconds for each offensive possession, on average.

Plus, defensively, Hofstra protects the paint well, forcing opponents into tougher outside shots, a key factor against an Alabama squad that relies heavily on three-point shots (53 percent of field goals, most in the nation).

South Region

No. 10 Texas A&M over No. 7 Saint Mary’s

The Aggies play much faster, go deeper into their bench and pressure the ball well enough to disrupt a team like than St. Mary’s that prefers to play slow and methodical. On the other end, Texas A&M can spread the floor, attack early and make the Gaels defend in space more than they want.

One number to watch is three-point defense. Texas A&M holds opponents to just 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc, one of the better marks in the country. That matters because Saint Mary’s relies heavily on its outside shooting and ranks among the nation’s best three-point teams. If the Aggies can chase the Gaels off the line and make those shots harder to find, they take away one of Saint Mary’s biggest strengths and give themselves a much better chance to pull off the upset.

West Region

No. 10 Missouri over No. 7 Miami

Missouri is strong in the paint and are one of the nation’s best finishing teams around the rim, shooting about 57 percent on two-pointers, while Miami’s defense is only average protecting the interior.

Missouri also gets to the free-throw line at a high rate and uses its size — they are one of the tallest teams in Division I — to create second chances. If the Tigers force Miami into longer shots and keep attacking inside, they will slow the Hurricanes’ efficient offense and grind out a close win.

East Region

No. 11 South Florida over No. 6 Louisville

South Florida is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, grabbing 38 percent of its own misses, which ranks among the Top 10 nationally. Those extra possessions can level the playing field against Louisville’s more efficient offense.

The Bulls also play fast and thrive on creating points off steals — they rank 27th nationally in steal rate — which can disrupt Louisville’s rhythm. If South Florida turns missed shots into second chances and forces the Cardinals into turnovers, the Bulls can generate enough extra opportunities to make the upset possible.