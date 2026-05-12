The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes arrives with a different backdrop but the same stakes. With renovations forcing the race from historic Pimlico Race Course to Laurel Park, this year’s second leg of the Triple Crown will feature a shorter stretch run, a fresh configuration and one of the more wide-open fields in recent memory. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the race, ending any Triple Crown bid before it began, but his absence leaves a more open field built around contrasting running styles, lightly raced contenders and several fresh horses that skipped Churchill Downs entirely.

Local hope Taj Mahal brings the most intrigue as an undefeated Laurel-based colt trained by Brittany Russell, who is trying to become the first female trainer to win the race. Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Ocelli also looms after nearly pulling off one of the biggest Derby upsets in modern history despite still being a maiden. Add in proven barns such as Chad Brown, Steve Asmussen plus Doug O’Neill and the result is a deep field where pace, positioning and the new Laurel layout could matter more than ever.