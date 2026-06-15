Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes (Benny Sieu/Reuters)

For most pitchers, the challenge is reaching greatness. For Paul Skenes, it may already be staying there.

His résumé is absurd. Since debuting in 2024, Skenes has been a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-Star Game starter, the National League Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young contender. He opened his career with back-to-back seasons featuring an ERA under 2.00, piled up strikeouts at a historic rate and established himself as the face of a new generation of pitchers before his 24th birthday.

So where does a pitcher like that fit in baseball history?

To find out, I turned to a peak-talent model developed by baseball analyst Tom Tango that attempts to answer a deceptively simple question: Who was the best pitcher in baseball when every great pitcher was at his absolute best?

The approach estimates a pitcher’s peak “true talent” by examining his entire career, weighting nearby seasons most heavily while still incorporating information from the years around them. The goal isn’t to identify the best statistical season, it’s to estimate how good a pitcher actually was at his peak.

And when Skenes’ name was added to the list, the result was far more aggressive than I expected.