Now that your bracket is set, there’s one small detail that can make a big difference: the tiebreaker. Most people treat it like an afterthought and plug in a random number, but that’s often what separates first place from the middle of the pack. The good news is you don’t need a complicated model to get it right, just a few minutes of smart, informed research can help you land on a number that actually reflects how the game is likely to play out.