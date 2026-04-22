Most people bet NFL win totals like they’re picking a side. Over or under. That’s the decision. But that’s not really what you’re betting. You’re not betting a number, you’re betting a range of outcomes. And most bettors underestimate just how wide that range actually is.

Win totals are built around an average expectation. In other words, “this is roughly an eight-win team.” And most bettors think in that same way. They picture a narrow range of outcomes, maybe seven, eight or nine wins. In reality, the range is much wider. There’s more chaos than people expect and that means extreme outcomes — really good seasons or really bad ones — happen more often than most bettors (and sometimes the market) assume.

Read: The biggest mistakes bettors make with NFL win totals — and why it costs them money

In other words, sportsbooks are very good at setting the middle but they are less precise when it comes to how wide the range should be. If you can model that range better than the market, you have an edge.

From 1980 to 2025 NFL teams missed their preseason win total by about two games, on average, per data from FTN Fantasy. And that happens more often than most bettors realize.

If win totals are really just the middle of a range, the next step is figuring out what that range looks like.

Take the Washington Commanders as an example. They’re listed at 7½ wins at FanDuel for 2026, with the over priced at -130 and the under at +110. That price matters. It tells you the market leans toward the over. Specifically, they are giving the Commanders a 54 percent chance to win eight or more games in 2026.

However, instead of asking whether the Commanders will go over or under 7½ you should start asking more valuable questions like:

How often should they win six games or fewer?

How often should they win 12 or more?

What are the chances they reach double digits?

Once you frame it that way, you’re not guessing anymore. You’re pricing outcomes and that’s where the opportunity starts to show up. Let’s walk through an example and look at some projections for the upcoming NFL season.