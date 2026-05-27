The Nationals were supposed to be rebuilding. Most projection systems viewed them as roughly a 65- to 68-win team entering the season, one of the weaker outlooks in baseball. Instead, they have spent much of the first two months hovering around .500 behind one of the league’s best offenses. The clubhouse already looks further along than expected.

That raises one of baseball’s hardest questions: How quickly should we change our opinion of a team?

Early-season standings can be misleading. Baseball seasons are noisy. Hot starts often fade once injuries, regression and roster depth begin to matter. The Nationals, though, are becoming harder to ignore. James Wood looks like a superstar. CJ Abrams has returned to all-star form. Young contributors such as Daylen Lile and Joey Wiemer have helped transform what appeared to be a thin lineup into one of baseball’s highest-scoring offenses.

Many preseason concerns still remain. The rotation lacks proven depth. The bullpen remains shaky. Washington has also avoided major position-player injuries so far.

That uncertainty is why I built the Baseball Belief Calculator, a model designed to blend preseason expectations with actual results in order to estimate a team’s updated true-talent level.

The Nationals make for a fascinating test case. Their current pace resembles something close to an 84-win team. Once preseason projections and baseball’s natural volatility are folded into the equation, though, the model still places them closer to the high 70s. In other words, the Nationals appear clearly improved and increasingly interesting. The evidence just does not fully support them as a true contender yet.

That may not sound dramatic. In reality, it represents one of the larger perception shifts in baseball so far this season. The model estimates the Nationals have improved their perceived talent level by nearly six wins compared with preseason expectations.

Washington is far from the only team forcing a reevaluation.

Some clubs are rapidly gaining belief. Others are losing it just as quickly. A few may simply be statistical mirages. Their records look impressive until preseason expectations and baseball’s natural volatility are folded back into the equation.