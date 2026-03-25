By the Sweet 16, the men’s basketball tournament stops being about who’s better and starts being about how teams match up.

The obvious mismatches are mostly gone. The market is sharper. Everyone left is good enough to win. That means the edges aren’t coming from picking the “right” team, they come from understanding how styles affect one another and where that creates an advantage the line hasn’t fully captured.

A team that looks dominant on paper can run into a matchup that takes away everything it wants to do. Another team that’s been inconsistent can suddenly look like a perfect fit against a specific opponent. Those are the spots worth betting.

Here is where I believe the matchups, and the market, don’t quite line up.