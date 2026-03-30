Every April, the same thing happens. A hitter starts hot and suddenly looks like a breakout star while another opens 1-for-20 and it feels like something’s wrong. A team jumps out to a fast start and becomes a contender overnight and another, a potential playoff team, falls flat. It all feels like information, like we’re learning something real about who these players and teams are, but we’re not.

The biggest mistake MLB bettors make in April is treating early-season stats like signal when they’re still mostly noise.

We see it every year. What looks like a trend is often just a short run that hasn’t had time to even out. So when bettors react — upgrading hot players, downgrading cold ones — they’re not reacting to signal. They’re reacting to noise.

Just look at how the market reacted to Paul Skenes, the reigning Cy Young award winner, when he was pulled with just two outs in the 1st inning of Opening Day vs. the New York Mets. After giving up five earned runs on four hits with two walks his chances of winning his second straight Cy Young award dropped from 34 to 25 percent on Kalshi, a predictive market. It got to as low as 22 percent later in the day. And it happens every April.

It also depends on what you’re measuring. Some stats stabilize faster than others. Strikeout and walk rates, things tied to approach, become meaningful relatively quickly. Others, like batting average or OPS, take much longer because they’re driven by luck and randomness. So a batter striking out less might be making a real adjustment yet a hitter batting .400 probably isn’t suddenly Ted Williams.

Even when stats start to stabilize, there’s another mistake bettors make. They assume those numbers will continue. “Stabilized” doesn’t mean predictive, it just means what already happened was consistent, not that it will continue. It just means the performance over that stretch was consistent. It doesn’t guarantee what happens next. So even when the sample looks reliable you still have to be careful projecting it forward.

Here’s how to take advantage of this in the betting markets without a fancy model.