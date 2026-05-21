Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle SchwarberBill Streicher-Imagn Images (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Kyle Schwarber is not leading the majors in runs batted in. Entering Thursday, four players were tied for the MLB lead with 42 RBI: Atlanta’s Matt Olson, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, Washington’s CJ Abrams and Miami catcher Liam Hicks.

But raw RBI totals have always been a little misleading.

Some hitters spend the season batting with runners constantly on base. Others hit in weaker lineups or higher in the order, where RBI opportunities are harder to find. Driving in runs is not just about production. It is also about circumstance.

So I built a metric designed to separate the two.

The model estimates how many RBI an average hitter would be expected to produce based on the situations he faced, including runners on base, outs, inning, lineup position and ballpark. It then compares that expectation with actual results.

The result is RBI Over Expected, or RBIOE. And by that measure, Schwarber has been baseball’s most efficient run producer so far in 2026.