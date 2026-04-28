The Kentucky Derby rarely comes down to one thing and this year is no different. There’s a clear favorite with the right profile, a cluster of proven contenders who keep showing up and a handful of lightly raced wildcards with ceilings no one can quite pin down.

Layer in a mix of Hall of Fame trainers, rising connections plus international runners trying to prove they belong and the challenge becomes separating what’s real from what’s noise. Below, we break down the odds and post positions, with a few insights to help you handicap this year’s Kentucky Derby contenders.

Post time: Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC

No. 1 Renegade (4-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Renegade took a small step back after a big jump in speed figures then came back with two faster races, each better than the last. That’s the pattern of a horse still moving forward, not one who has already peaked.

His elite closing kick makes him more dangerous if he can work out a trip.

One note about the post position, which hasn’t produced a win in the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986. Daily Racing Form analyst David Aragona explains rail horses get normal trips in recent years and their outcomes depend more on early speed than post position.

No. 2 Albus (30-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Mott is still emerging at this level and while Franco has big-race experience, Albus hasn’t faced strong enough competition. He’ll need a major step forward to contend.

No. 3 Intrepido (50-1)

Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Jockey: Hector Berrios

There’s talent here long term, just not for this race. Between the inconsistency and distance questions it’s hard to build a serious case.

No. 4 Litmus Test (30-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Normally a Baffert horse at this price gets attention but this one hasn’t been moving forward. You’re betting on a reversal more than anything tangible.

No. 5 Right to Party (30-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Chris Elliott

McPeek knows how to win big races but this is a tough spot for a debuting jockey. The horse’s deep-closing style depends on chaos and there might not be enough.

No. 6 Commandment (6-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Cox and Saez are a proven combination and Commandment fits their mold as a tough, consistent grinder. He lacks flash but should be there late.

No. 7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)

Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura

Hard to pin down because we don’t know the ceiling. Undefeated, dominant and completely untested against this level — that’s both the appeal and the risk.

No. 8 So Happy (15-1)

Trainer: Mark Glatt

Jockey: Mike Smith

Smith will give him every chance and he should be in the race turning for home. This horse has the fastest speed figure in the field, according to Brisnet, but the question is whether there’s enough left once the real running starts.

No. 9 The Puma (10-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

This is the classic improving 3-year-old with the right connections and trajectory. If he moves forward again he fits right with the top tier.

No. 10 Wonder Dean (30-1)

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Takayanagi teams with a jockey who nearly won this race before but the horse’s form sits just below the top tier. He’ll need to elevate to compete.

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No. 11 Incredibolt (20-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

He’s done everything asked so far and has the right running style for this race. The unknown is whether that form holds up against better horses.

No. 12 Chief Wallabee (8-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Lightly raced but clearly talented, and in the hands of a trainer who knows how to time this race perfectly. Many feels he is a horse sitting on a peak effort.

No. 13 Silent Tactic (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Casse is still chasing a Derby win and this colt hasn’t progressed enough against top competition. He’ll need improvement just to keep up.

No. 14 Potente (20-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

There’s ability here but the finishing punch hasn’t shown up yet. You’re hoping Baffert finds something extra at the right time.

No. 15 Emerging Market (15-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Brown teams with one of the best big-race riders on a high-upside but lightly raced colt. The ability is there, but experience is a real concern.

No. 16 Pavlovian (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Edwin Maldonado

Expect him forward early, possibly setting the tone. The problem is he’s had chances against some of these and hasn’t finished the job.

No. 17 Six Speed (50-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

He’s here to run early, not necessarily to win late. He will influence how the race unfolds, even if he fades when it counts.

“We’re not going to change too much in the Derby,” Seemar said. “He’s a horse that likes to be up there. If they go fast, he’ll go faster.”

No. 18 Further Ado (6-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: John Velazquez

Cox adds another major player with a Hall of Fame jockey who excels in big races. The talent is obvious but the risk of regression off his last race makes him risky.

No. 19 Golden Tempo (30-1)

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Deep closer who’ll be picking off horses late, especially if the pace gets hot. More interesting underneath than on top.

No. 20 Fulleffort (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Plenty to like in terms of upside but everything about the setup — post, surface and trip — makes this a tough ask.