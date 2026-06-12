I’ve spent the past several months testing NFL betting theories. Hundreds of them.

Any time I heard a claim repeated often enough — on television, on gambling podcasts, in betting articles or on social media — I added it to a growing list. Rookie coaches. Revenge games. Primetime performance. Teams coming off a blowout win. Teams coming off a bad loss. Hot teams. Cold teams. Public teams. Sharp teams. Travel spots. Weather angles. Scheduling quirks.

Some of these ideas have become accepted as fact among NFL bettors. Others have been repeated for so long that nobody seems to question them anymore.

So I decided to question them.

Using more than two decades of NFL data, I built a series of tests to see which ideas held up and which ones fell apart. The goal wasn’t to find a magic betting system. It was to separate fact from fiction.

Many of the angles that generate the most discussion every week produced little or no betting value. Some performed almost exactly like a coin flip. Others showed promise until the sample grew large enough to expose them as noise. Several theories that sound perfectly reasonable simply didn’t survive contact with the data.

The biggest lesson from the project wasn’t that NFL betting is impossible. It was that many of the factors bettors spend the most time talking about don’t seem to matter nearly as much as they think. And some of the factors that do matter aren’t the ones drawing headlines every Sunday.

Here are the theories I tested, the ones that failed and the lessons they revealed about what actually drives NFL results.