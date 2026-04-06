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There’s a reason sportsbooks love parlays. It’s not just that they’re hard to hit, it’s that most bettors play them without ever checking if the price makes sense. The math assumes each leg is independent yet real games don’t work that way. Outcomes are often connected. The entire problem — and the only potential edge — comes from figuring out when that connection actually benefits you and when the sportsbook has already priced it in or taken it away.

In addition, parlays are one of the most popular bets in sports because they offer the possibility of turning a small wager into a much larger payout. Combine a few outcomes, hit them all and the return could be substantially bigger than a standard bet. That framing is exactly why sportsbooks push them so aggressively. The structure is appealing but the math underneath it is far less forgiving than it looks. Plus, public data shows parlays dominate revenue and company filings link increased parlay usage directly to higher margins.

At a basic level, a parlay links multiple bets into a single ticket where every leg has to win. If one loses, the entire bet loses. What most bettors underestimate is how quickly the degree of difficulty to cash increases as you add legs. Each additional bet does not just increase the payout, it compounds the ways you can lose.

This is why “safe” parlays fail so often. For example, it feels logical to stack favorites because each individual bet has a high chance of winning. But a bet that wins 70 percent of the time (typically priced at -230, bet $230 to win $100) still loses 30 percent of the time, and those loss possibilities multiply when you combine them. So much so that a six-leg parlay with 70 percent outcomes should only win about 12 percent of the time. Here’s the math behind it.

First leg wins: 70 percent chance

First and second leg both win: 70 percent × 70 percent

First three legs: 70 percent × 70 percent × 70 percent

And so on…

By the time you get to six legs, you’ve multiplied 0.7 by itself six times:

0.7 × 0.7 × 0.7 × 0.7 × 0.7 × 0.7 ≈ 0.12 (12 percent )

The perception is that you are building something reliable. The reality is that you are shrinking your margin for error with every added leg. The only time that math breaks is when the outcomes are connected.

When two outcomes are connected — for example, the favorite winning with the total going over — sportsbooks do not treat those bets the same way they would independent ones. They adjust the payout downward, often in ways that are not obvious unless you are comparing prices closely. The structure of the bet looks identical but the price is worse because the book knows the outcomes are linked.

That is the part most bettors miss. Parlays are not just harder to win, they are often priced in a way that makes them worse than they appear. That’s why sportsbooks push them so aggressively. Standard bets operate on relatively thin margins but parlays generate far more for the house. And unlike standard bets, the sportsbook’s edge compounds with each added leg, which is why parlays are so profitable for the house. The difference is not subtle and it explains why so much of the marketing around betting is built around getting people to combine outcomes rather than evaluate them individually.

If most parlays aren’t priced to your benefit and structured to work against you, is there any way to use them correctly?

Yes. Here’s how.