Every Washington Nationals fan knows the bullpen has been a problem.

The latest example came Tuesday against the New York Yankees. Washington carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning and saw its win probability climb above 84 percent after Andrew Alvarez recorded the first two outs, per FanGraphs. Four batters later, Ben Rice lined a two-run triple into left field, turning a one-run Nationals lead into a 4-3 Yankees advantage. In the span of one plate appearance, Washington’s chances of winning fell from 76 percent to 26 percent, per FanGraphs.

Those late-inning reversals have become a familiar theme. First-year manager Blake Butera has searched for answers. Relievers have rotated through high-leverage roles. The front office has faced growing questions about entering the season without adding established bullpen help.

But just how much has the bullpen cost the Nationals?

To answer that question, this analysis examined every Nationals game this season, identifying the score when the starting pitcher exited and tracking what happened after the bullpen took over. The results reveal not only how often Washington’s relievers failed to protect leads but when those failures occurred, the situations that proved most dangerous and ultimately how many victories slipped away.