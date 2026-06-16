The first week of the 2026 World Cup has already produced its first major disciplinary controversy.

Three players were sent off during Mexico’s opening match against South Africa, the most red cards in a World Cup match in two decades. At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, only four red cards were issued in the entire competition.

The immediate consequences were obvious. Mexico finished the match with 10 men, South Africa with nine. The longer-term consequences are still unfolding. All three players will miss their teams’ next matches because of suspension.

History suggests those absences could matter as much as the result itself.

To measure the impact of red cards on the World Cup, I built pre-match Elo ratings for every team in every tournament from 1930 through 2022. Elo ratings update after every match, meaning each rating reflects only information that was available before kickoff. The higher-rated team was classified as the favorite and the lower-rated team as the underdog.

Over nearly a century of World Cups, a red card to the favorite fundamentally changed the odds of the match. The effect appeared repeatedly in some of the tournament’s most famous surprises, from shocking group-stage upsets to unexpected knockout exits. The question was not whether red cards mattered. It was how much.