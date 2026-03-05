I got some questions on why I assigned home-field advantage 1½ points in my latest NFL preseason power rankings and I figured it was a good time to discuss how much home-field advantage has changed over the years.

For decades, home-field advantage in the NFL was treated as a constant. If you were building a power rating you penciled in roughly three points for the home team and moved on. But the numbers suggest something has changed.

In the early 2000s, home teams were favored by roughly 2½ to nearly 3 points on average. From 2002 through 2014, the market was remarkably stable, rarely dipping below a 2.3-point edge and often climbing above 2.6. That was the modern baseline.

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Fast forward to the past five seasons and the picture looks different. Since 2021, the average home team has been favored by about 1.6 points. Even removing the pandemic-affected 2020 season, when empty stadiums drove the average down to just over a point, the league has not returned to its prior norm.

A logistic model — an estimate of the probability of a win or loss by weighing several factors and converting them into a likelihood between 0 and 100 percent — of historical NFL results shows that each one-point move in the spread changes a team’s odds of winning by roughly 14 percent. Translated into plain English, that works out to about a three to four percentage point swing in win probability in a typical game. Over the course of a season, and especially in the playoffs, that can reshape division races and alter postseason seeding value.

Several forces appear to be shrinking home-field advantage across the league. The NFL has spent decades engineering competitive balance through the draft, salary cap and scheduling, which has narrowed the talent gap between the best and worst teams and made road games less daunting.

At the same time, travel is no longer the grind it once was. Teams fly charter, rely on advanced recovery protocols and manage sleep and nutrition in ways that reduce the physical toll of playing away from home. One of the traditional explanations for home-field advantage is travel fatigue, particularly when west coast teams fly east for early kickoffs. To test that, I looked only at close games — spreads between -3 and +3 — and tracked the three-year moving average win rate for west-to-east road teams. In the early 2000s those teams won roughly 25 to 30 percent of the time. In recent seasons, that number has climbed above 65 percent and even approached 70 percent. In other words, one of the league’s most cited travel disadvantages appears to have not just diminished, but reversed.

Fan dynamics have shifted, too. Rising ticket prices and the growth of secondary markets mean fewer die-hard season-ticket holders and more mixed crowds, particularly in cities with large transplant populations such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles. And as more games are played in indoor, climate-controlled stadiums, traditional environmental edges (swirling winds, freezing temperatures and deafening acoustics, for example) are increasingly neutralized.

Together, those changes help explain why the home-field edge is smaller than it used to be.

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