The Kentucky Derby field is loaded with horses that have already shown flashes of top-end ability, but few have been tested in anything close to this setup.

Read: Kentucky Derby 2026 odds, post positions, favorites and analysis

Renegade, the morning-line favorite, improved sharply after leaving Aqueduct and handled his final preps with ease. Commandment posted a huge speed figure in the Grade 1 Florida Derby, running down The Puma. Further Ado dominated his only two career starts by a combined 31 lengths. Danon Bourbon comes in undefeated from Japan after breaking a track record. Potente and Emerging Market skipped two-year-old campaigns but showed immediate class. Wonder Dean wired the Grade 2 UAE Derby despite a tough track setup and now adds a top rider in Ryusei Sakai.

There’s real talent across the board. The question is which of it holds up at 10 furlongs in a 20-horse field. Here are the best bets for every type of bettor: conservative, bold and YOLO.