The Preakness Stakes may not have the size or chaos of the Kentucky Derby but this year’s field brings a very different challenge. Several horses enter with legitimate early speed, multiple lightly raced runners still have room to improve and the projected pace setup could dramatically shape how the race unfolds by the far turn.

The question is which horses get the right setup, conserve enough energy early and still have something left when the real running begins.

Here’s how I would advise wagering on the race.

[Be sure to check out Preakness Stakes 2026 odds, post positions, favorites and analysis]