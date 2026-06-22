(AFP via Getty Images)

Cabo Verde arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament’s smallest nations and one of its biggest unknowns. The island nation of roughly 600,000 people is making its World Cup debut, a milestone that already placed it among the most improbable stories in the field. Two matches later, Cabo Verde has done something even more remarkable.

It remains unbeaten.

A scoreless draw against Spain was followed by a 2-2 result against Uruguay, leaving Cabo Verde in position to advance to the knockout stage with one group match remaining.

Only a handful of African nations have opened a World Cup without a defeat in their first two matches. Cameroon famously reached the quarterfinals in 1990. Senegal stunned the world on its way to the quarterfinals in 2002. Morocco became the first African semifinalist in tournament history in 2022. Now Cabo Verde has given itself a chance to join that conversation.

The question is whether the results are sustainable.

On the surface, the answer appears obvious. Spain and Uruguay controlled long stretches of both matches, generated chances and repeatedly pushed Cabo Verde deep into its own defensive third. Teams that spend that much time defending rarely continue collecting points. Yet Cabo Verde keeps doing it.

The data from the first two matches reveal a team that has survived pressure better than anyone else in the tournament. So is Cabo Verde riding a wave of short-term fortune or has it discovered a formula capable of carrying a tournament underdog into the knockout rounds?