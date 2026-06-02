The Belmont Stakes has always been shaped by what happened five weeks earlier at Churchill Downs. This year may be even more extreme. Nearly every major contender arrives carrying some unresolved question from the Kentucky Derby, whether it was a brutal trip, lack of experience, questionable pace setup or uncertainty about how much the race actually took out of them.

That uncertainty has created one of the more difficult Belmont fields to evaluate in recent years. Golden Tempo must prove his dramatic Kentucky Derby rally was not simply the perfect storm of pace collapse and racing chaos. Renegade, the morning-line favorite for this race, nearly won despite one of the roughest trips in Louisville and now tries to turn that effort into redemption. Chief Wallabee skipped the Preakness entirely in hopes that extra recovery time and added maturity could unlock another step forward for trainer Bill Mott.

The winner may not necessarily be the most talented horse in the field. It may simply be the horse most ready to deliver one more elite effort at the end of a long spring campaign.