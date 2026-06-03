The Belmont Stakes has always rewarded handicappers willing to look beyond the obvious. Favorites lose more often than they win. Longshots routinely outrun expectations. Horses arriving through different prep-race paths can see their fortunes change dramatically over the final five weeks of the spring classics season.

This year’s race adds another wrinkle. For the third consecutive year, the Belmont Stakes will be contested at Saratoga Race Course and run at 1¼ miles instead of its traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The shorter configuration has changed some of the race’s dynamics, making it less of a pure stamina test and more of a race that rewards tactical positioning, class and timing.

With that in mind, here are the best bets for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.