A lot has changed since my preseason power rankings were first published in early March. Free agency reshaped several rosters, the draft altered long-term expectations and the market has spent the past two months recalibrating how it views a large chunk of the league.

Some teams benefited from aggressive offseason moves or growing confidence at quarterback. Others lost ground after roster turnover, coaching uncertainty or quieter-than-expected offseasons. The result is meaningful movement throughout the rankings, particularly in the middle tier where only small rating differences separate playoff contenders from teams projected near the bottom of the standings.

Below is a closer look at the teams that moved the most, what changed their outlook this offseason and whether the market may have overreacted or still not adjusted enough.