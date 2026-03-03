Every year, before a single snap is played in the NFL, we all try to figure out who’s good and who’s not. Some of that is based on last year’s record. Some of it is hype. But the most grounded expectations usually come from the betting markets. Preseason win totals and Super Bowl odds reflect what oddsmakers, and the people willing to risk money, think will actually happen. They account for roster changes, coaching, schedule strength and more. Using those numbers as the foundation, I built a model to rank the league heading into the season.

The model expresses team strength as margin of victory per game above or below what an average team would score. To get the projected margin of victory for one team over another on a neutral field simply subtract one team’s rating from the other. Home-field advantage is worth 1½ points.

My earlier piece tried to forecast how the 2026 season would unfold. It blended last year’s results, expected regression, Super Bowl odds and schedule strength to estimate wins and playoff chances. This new ranking is different. It does not simulate the season or predict division winners. Instead, it uses preseason win totals and championship odds to take a snapshot of how strong each team is viewed right now. The earlier article looked ahead to where teams might finish. This one focuses on where they stand now before the NFL draft and free agency make their impact.

Disagree with any of the ratings? Feel free to voice your displeasure at me on X (formerly Twitter).

The reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams stand out as the strongest teams in the NFC conference, and arguably the league, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers leading their divisions. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers remain in the contender mix.

The NFC South projects as the weakest division top to bottom, with no team above average and four clubs below average. The NFC West, not surprisingly, is the strongest.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens pace the AFC conference with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs close behind in a tightly packed AFC West. The New England Patriots, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, and Jacksonville Jaguars grade out as solidly above average while the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos sit in the second tier.

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At the other end of the spectrum, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans drag down their divisions while the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers also project below average. The AFC North looks the most polarized. One clear contender, one fringe team and two underwhelming squads.

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