Every March, millions of people fill out a bracket in a similar way. They pick a few favorites, sprinkle in some upsets and hope madness does the rest. And every March, most of those brackets are dead by the second weekend.

The problem isn’t bad luck. It’s bad structure. We tend to treat all four Final Four picks the same even though history shows they behave very differently. Once you stop guessing and start assigning each slot a job, the bracket gets a lot smarter without getting complicated.

Why start with the Final Four? Because according to a March 2020 study in the Journal of Quantitative Analysis in Sports (“Models for generating NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket pools”), bracket generators that start by selecting the teams that reach the Elite Eight or Final Four tend to outperform generators that start with the round of 64 or the national title game. This approach also reduces the number of decisions you need to make in the earlier rounds.

The inspiration for this post came from analysis done by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign professor Sheldon H Jacobson, who looked at the order the Final Four seeds from the best (lowest seed), second best, third best and worst seed. I decided to limit my data set to 2011 to 2025, the years there was a 68-team field, and come up with team archetypes to look for. Historically, here is how you want your Final Four picks to look:

Team 1: Lock in safety.

Team 2: Capture hidden value.

Team 3: Exploit public blind spots.

Team 4: Embrace the right kind of madness.

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The anchor

This spot should almost always go to a No. 1 seed. In most tournaments, at least one top seed reaches the Final Four. The point of this pick isn’t to win your pool by itself, it’s to keep your bracket alive while your bolder picks elsewhere help you separate from the crowd.

Look for the No. 1 seed with the strongest overall performance per advanced metrics like Pomeroy, Torvik or Haslametrics, even if it isn’t getting the most hype.

The value play

The ideal team here is either the least popular No. 1 seed or a No. 2 seed that looks like a top seed by the numbers. These teams often play elite defense, are strong on both ends of the floor and don’t rely on one flashy star.

The undervalued contender

Here is where your bracket will separate from the pack. This spot is best used on a No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seed, teams the public routinely underrates despite their real chances of making a deep run. Historically, this slot is dominated by those middle power seeds yet many brackets abandon them in favor of riskier long shots or double up on heavy favorites. The ideal pick here is a team that wins with defense and/or controls tempo.

Cinderella

Now it is time to embrace the madness, but with purpose. This spot is built for a No. 7 to No. 11 seed, the range that has quietly produced more Final Four teams than most people realize. The public almost never picks these teams even though they outperform several safer-looking seeds every year. The best Cinderella picks usually have experienced guard play, one clear strength on either offense or defense plus the ability to swing games with scoring runs. High-variance teams that take a lot of threes fit especially well here, as do strong mid-majors and underseeded power-conference teams that stumbled early in the season.

If this approach already feels different from how you’ve filled out brackets in the past, that’s the point. March Madness doesn’t reward randomness, it rewards knowing where to be safe, where to be patient and where to take the right risks. This post is the foundation. From here, the real edge comes from applying this framework to specific teams, regions and matchups as the bracket takes shape. That’s what the rest of my March Madness coverage is built to do. Subscribers will get deeper breakdowns, updated seed-based angles, public-pick traps to avoid and late-week adjustments as information changes. If you’re tired of filling out a bracket that looks great on Sunday and collapses by Friday, subscribing will help you fix it. Subscribe to get the full blueprint and give yourself a real chance to win your pool.