Filling out a March Madness bracket sounds simple but most people go about it the wrong way. They pick too many favorites, copy what everyone else is doing or rely on gut feelings instead of a strategy. In a large pool that approach almost never wins. To finish first, your bracket has to stand out while still making smart picks. The 10 steps below break down a simple way to approach the tournament so even a first-time participant can build a bracket with a real chance to win their pool.

Don’t forget to check out my picks for the best upsets in the first round.

1. Don’t start filling out your bracket with Round 1; start with the Elite Eight or Final Four

Why? Because according to a March 2020 study in the Journal of Quantitative Analysis in Sports (“Models for generating NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket pools”), bracket generators that start by selecting the teams that reach the Elite Eight or Final Four tend to outperform generators that start with the round of 64 or the national title game.

2. Look for value in the Elite Eight

The Elite Eight is rarely made up only of the highest seeds. Since 2011, about three of the eight teams each year have come from outside the top three seed lines. Some years there are even more surprises. That’s why it helps to look for value when filling out this round. Keep a few top seeds, but expect a couple of lower-seeded teams to break through.

Some squads to look into include No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 5 St. John’s, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Missouri.

3. The size of your pool determines how much risk to take

In a small pool, the safest strategy is often the best one. If only a dozen people are playing, simply picking the strongest teams to advance can put you near the top. Taking too many risky upsets can backfire quickly.

As the pool gets bigger, the strategy changes. In medium-sized pools (25 to 100 people), many people will pick the same favorites, especially to win the title. To separate yourself you need a few smart contrarian picks such as an overlooked team reaching the Final Four.

Most brackets in large March Madness pools are doomed before the tournament even starts because of two mistakes. First, too many people pick the same championship team. Even if that team wins, you may still be tied with dozens of entries. Second, players often choose too many random upsets. Those teams usually lose quickly, costing valuable points in later rounds. The smarter approach is balance. Pick a champion who can realistically win but is not the most popular choice and sprinkle in only a few carefully chosen upsets early in the bracket.

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4. Be selective picking upsets

An upset in the tournament is defined here as one in which the winning team is at least three seeds worse than its opponent. Since 2011, when the men’s field expanded to 68 teams, there have been, on average, 13.6 of these upsets per tournament, with half occurring in the round-of-64.

So how do you decide which teams are capable of busting brackets? If you are comfortable with sports betting, check out the point spreads for each game and find lower-seeded teams that are small underdogs like No. 10 Missouri (+1½ vs. No. 7 Miami).

You also could check out the consensus rankings and make decisions accordingly. Higher-rated teams historically have won approximately 68 percent of the time, giving you a good benchmark for potential “upsets” to target.

5. Big 12 teams are usually overrated

For more than a decade, Big 12 teams have entered the NCAA tournament with strong rankings and high seeds, but many leave earlier than expected. The conference has produced some champions — Baylor in 2021 and Kansas in 2022 — yet most of its teams fall short of their seed projections. The pattern suggests the league’s regular-season strength does not consistently translate to deeper tournament runs.

That means don’t put too much faith in No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Houston and No. 2 Iowa State. Also be wary of pushing No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Texas Tech far through the bracket.

6. Believe in at least one First Four team

Four at-large teams will begin the tournament with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday. The winners won’t all succeed, but from 2011 to 2025, only twice (in 2019 and last year) has an at-large First Four team failed to win a game in the round of 64. According to various ratings, the best First Four teams this year are No. 11 North Carolina State and No. 11 Texas , who face each other in the First Four on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack rank 20th nationally in offensive efficiency per Pomeroy and are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country while the Longhorns rank 13th nationally in offensive efficiency and are fourth in the country in getting to the free-throw line.

7. Favor teams that did well in conference tournaments

From 1999 to 2010, eight of 12 national champions won their conference tournaments. In the 14 tournaments since, just six conference champions won the national championship.

However, every national-championship-winning team since 1985 — with the exception of UCLA in 1995 and Arizona in 1997, neither of which had a conference tournament — has lasted to at least the semifinal round of its conference tournament. So plan on avoiding teams that made an early exit, at least for your national title pick. This year, teams not making the semifinals in their conference tournament include No. 3 Illinois, No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 5 Texas Tech.

8. Focus on the statistics that matter

The season produces thousands of games and a billions of data points fans will lean on to size up the field. Most of that noise doesn’t matter. What does? The basics. Shooting, rebounding, forcing turnovers and getting to the free-throw line — the four factors on both ends — tell you far more than any exotic split.

When it comes to spotting upsets, forcing mistakes via turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds are the lifeblood of a Cinderella team. Several lower seeds fit that profile this year, including No. 10 Santa Clara, No. 11 South Florida, No. 12 McNeese and No. 16 Howard.

9. Don’t just guess at the tiebreaker total

The tiebreaker most often used in bracket contests — total points in the championship game — is often treated as an afterthought. It doesn’t have to be.

Since 1985, when the men’s tournament expanded to 64 teams, the national title game has averaged 145 points when decided in regulation. The four overtime games in that span averaged 157 points. The most points scored in regulation came in 1990, when UNLV beat Duke, 103-73 (for 176 points). The fewest points came in 2011, when Connecticut beat Butler, 53-41 (for 94 points).

How many points you choose should be influenced by which teams you have in the final. Here’s a quick list of some of the most frequent matchups in the Elite Eight and beyond and the average points scored in those contests since 2011. It’s not perfect but it does give you a reference point.

10. Know how to spot a potential championship team

Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, for example, every national champion except two — No. 7 seed Connecticut in 2014 and Connecticut again as a No. 4 seed in 2024 — was a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Since 1985, when the field expanded to 64 teams, all but five of the 39 winners were a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed, and 26 of the 40 (65 percent) were No. 1 seeds.

And all but four of the past 20 winners have had their individual Simple Rating System, a schedule-adjusted margin of victory rating that is expressed in points per game, rank in the top four nationally. This year that includes top-seeded Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Florida.

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