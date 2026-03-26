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Live MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast!
A recording from Neil Greenberg and Neil Paine's live video
8 hrs ago
•
Neil Greenberg
and
Neil Paine
6
1
2:01:26
Where the Sweet 16 lines don’t make sense
The small edges that matter most this weekend in the men's NCAA basketball tournament
Mar 25
•
Neil Greenberg
1
What has to happen for your March Madness bracket to win now
By the Sweet 16, winning isn’t about who you picked it’s about how many things still need to go right.
Mar 23
•
Neil Greenberg
1
The perfect women’s March Madness bracket (and why it’s different from the men’s)
The top seeds often dominate the women’s event, but I’ll help you create a bracket that will give you a realistic shot.
Mar 19
•
Neil Greenberg
1
The right Cinderellas in the NCAA women’s tournament bracket
Upsets are often the most fun part of March Madness. These three teams are candidates to pull them off in the NCAA women’s tournament this year.
Mar 18
•
Neil Greenberg
3
The biggest mistake people make after filling out their bracket
Don’t just blindly guess at the tiebreaker total. A few minutes of research can help you come up with a realistic number.
Mar 18
•
Neil Greenberg
1
The perfect bracket to win your men’s March Madness pool
You don’t need to fill out 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 brackets to win your March Madness pool. What you need to do is copy this one.
Mar 17
•
Neil Greenberg
4
10 steps to winning your March Madness pool
Not sure how to start filling out an NCAA tournament bracket? I am here to help.
Mar 16
•
Neil Greenberg
8
1
The best first-round upset picks in the NCAA men’s tournament
Over the next few days I will offer bracket advice in several forms but let’s start with the most exciting part of the Big Dance: the upsets.
Mar 15
•
Neil Greenberg
9
2
A smart way to pick your Final Four
Historically, each Final Four “slot” behaves differently. Different seeds show up with different frequencies and the public consistently overvalues the…
Mar 13
•
Neil Greenberg
10
2
Home-field advantage in the NFL isn’t what it used to be
The pandemic accelerated the drop but the league never returned to its old baseline.
Mar 5
•
Neil Greenberg
5
An NFL preseason power ranking based on win totals and futures
Ranking every NFL team using preseason expectations, not last year’s standings
Mar 3
•
Neil Greenberg
5
© 2026 Neil Greenberg
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