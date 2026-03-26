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Live MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast!
A recording from Neil Greenberg and Neil Paine's live video
  Neil Greenberg and Neil Paine
2:01:26
Where the Sweet 16 lines don’t make sense
The small edges that matter most this weekend in the men's NCAA basketball tournament
  Neil Greenberg
What has to happen for your March Madness bracket to win now
By the Sweet 16, winning isn’t about who you picked it’s about how many things still need to go right.
  Neil Greenberg
The perfect women’s March Madness bracket (and why it’s different from the men’s)
The top seeds often dominate the women’s event, but I’ll help you create a bracket that will give you a realistic shot.
  Neil Greenberg
The right Cinderellas in the NCAA women’s tournament bracket
Upsets are often the most fun part of March Madness. These three teams are candidates to pull them off in the NCAA women’s tournament this year.
  Neil Greenberg
The biggest mistake people make after filling out their bracket
Don’t just blindly guess at the tiebreaker total. A few minutes of research can help you come up with a realistic number.
  Neil Greenberg
The perfect bracket to win your men’s March Madness pool
You don’t need to fill out 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 brackets to win your March Madness pool. What you need to do is copy this one.
  Neil Greenberg
10 steps to winning your March Madness pool
Not sure how to start filling out an NCAA tournament bracket? I am here to help.
  Neil Greenberg
The best first-round upset picks in the NCAA men’s tournament
Over the next few days I will offer bracket advice in several forms but let’s start with the most exciting part of the Big Dance: the upsets.
  Neil Greenberg
A smart way to pick your Final Four
Historically, each Final Four “slot” behaves differently. Different seeds show up with different frequencies and the public consistently overvalues the…
  Neil Greenberg
Home-field advantage in the NFL isn’t what it used to be
The pandemic accelerated the drop but the league never returned to its old baseline.
  Neil Greenberg
An NFL preseason power ranking based on win totals and futures
Ranking every NFL team using preseason expectations, not last year’s standings
  Neil Greenberg
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