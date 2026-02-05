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If you care about sports beyond hot takes and recycled narratives, this is for you.

I’ve spent more than a decade building data-driven sports journalism — creating more than 1,000 original visualizations and producing work that generated more than 54 million pageviews. Now, I’m building something independent: deeper analysis, sharper insights and content built for readers who want to understand why something is happening, not just what happened.

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Advanced metrics explained in plain English. No jargon for the sake of jargon.

Original models and projections.

From early NFL win totals to March Madness value templates and championship probability frameworks, you’ll see the process — not just the conclusion.

Actionable insights.

Whether it’s identifying undervalued teams, breaking down playoff paths or evaluating roster construction, the goal is usefulness, not noise.

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